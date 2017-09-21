Kristin Kontrol – “Concrete Love”

Kristin Gundred, formerly known as Dum Dum Girls leader Dee Dee, recently reinvented herself under the new alias Kristin Kontrol. X-Communicate, her debut album of chilly Teutonic synthpop, came out last year, and now she’s back with new single “Concrete Love,” which thaws some of the LP’s icy sheen to find the gooey pop center underneath. Listen below.

“Concrete Love” is out now via Hunny Music. Gundred and Andrew Miller, who mixed “Concrete Love,” also just wrapped up work on the score for Tim Hunter’s 2018 feature film Looking Glass.