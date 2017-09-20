Sound Of Ceres – “Humaniora” Video

Last year, Candy Claws’ Karen and Ryan Hover teamed up with members of Apples In Stereo and the Drums to release Nostalgia For Infinity, their first album of gauzy, enveloping dream-pop under the name Sound Of Ceres. They’re following that up next month with The Twin, and they’ve already shared a striking video for lead single “Gemini Scenic.” Now they’ve shared another for new track “Humaniora,” which matches the song’s slurry fantasia with surreal, floral imagery. Chris Osborn directs; watch and listen below.

The Twin is out 10/6 on Joyful Noise.