Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine” Video (Feat. Dev Hynes)

A couple of weeks ago, Charlotte Gainsbourg announced Rest, her first album in seven years, and shared its title track. Gainsbourg recorded the album with French producer SebastiAn, and it features some truly impressive people, including Paul McCartney, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de-Homem-Christo, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. Another impressive person shows up in the video for “Deadly Valentine,” the new single that Gainsbourg just shared. The song is a lush six-minute dance-pop jam, and in the video, Gainsbourg stars alongside Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes.

Gainsbourg and Hynes play two people who spend their entire lives in love, starting as small children living next-door to each other and ending much, much later. The video is beautifully shot, and it features some lovely choreography and some really nice-looking clothes. The whole thing is almost unbearably romantic, and you can watch it below, via The FADER.

Rest is out 11/17 on Because Music.