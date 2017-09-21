Stream Jessica Lea Mayfield Sorry Is Gone

Jessica Lea Mayfield’s fourth album, Sorry Is Gone, sees the sharp-tongued and suave Ohio musician more confident than ever before. On the songs that we’ve heard from it so far — the title track, “Meadow,” and “Offa My Hands” — it’s clear that she’s learned to carve out a space for herself despite some setbacks. “I deserve to occupy this space without feeling like I don’t belong/ I’m done excusing myself,” she sings on the title track. You can stream all of Sorry Is Gone right now over on NPR.

Sorry Is Gone is out 9/29 via ATO.