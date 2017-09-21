Watch South Park Parody Logic’s “1-800-273-8255″

Logic’s “1-800-273-8255″ is now the highest-charing phone number in music history (with Tommy Tutone’s blessing). Last night, South Park does what it always does when something becomes super popular: They made fun of it. They parodied Logic’s well-meaning but on-the-nose song about suicide prevention, with Cartman standing in for the musician. Check it out below.

Omg this South Park parody of Logic’s 1-800 has me in tears 😂 pic.twitter.com/AstTpm0mkv — Living Like Logic (@LivingLikeLogic) September 21, 2017