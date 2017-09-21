Angel Olsen – “Special”

Angel Olsen has announced a new B-sides and rarities collection called Phases, made up of unreleased and hard-to-find recordings from Olsen’s short-ish but very fruitful career. The track she’s sharing alongside the announcement is “Special,” a 7-minute epic that was originally recorded during the My Woman sessions. She’s also made “Fly On Your Wall,” the song she contributed to the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days campaign, more widely available. Hear them both and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “Fly On Your Wall”

02 “Special”

03 “Only With You”

04 “All Right Now”

05 “Sans”

06 “Sweet Dreams”

07 “California”

08 “Tougher Than The Rest”

09 “For You”

10 “How Many Disasters”

11 “May As Well”

12 “Endless Road”

Phases is out 11/10 via Jagjaguwar.