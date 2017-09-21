Rapsody – “Power” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Lance Skiiiwalker)

Two years ago, the North Carolina MC Rapsody was one of the only guest rappers on Kendrick Lamar’s landmark album To Pimp A Butterfly. Tomorrow, Rapsody will release an album of her own, following up last year’s Crown EP with the new full-length Laila’s Wisdom. And she’s just shared the new track “Power,” which has Kendrick returning the favor. Alongside Kendrick, the track features TDE-affiliated singer Lance Skiiiwalker and a rumbling beat from 9th Wonder. It’s a sharp, focused, deeply funky song, and it’s great even before Kendrick shows up at the end with a long, convulsive verse. Listen to it below, via Miss Info.

The self-released Laila’s Wisdom is out 9/22, and it also features appearances from people like Anderson .Paak, BJ The Chicago Kid, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, and Terrace Martin.