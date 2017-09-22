Gwen Stefani Just Released A Christmas Song

Today is the official first day of fall. The leaves haven’t turned yet. My children have not yet picked out their Halloween costumes. As I’m typing this, I am wearing shorts. And yet Gwen Stefani has just come out with a Christmas song. Stefani’s new song is called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” and it’s a duet with the country star Blake Shelton, her boyfriend and fellow coach on The Voice. As it turns out, Stefani is making a whole Christmas album, which is also called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and which, according to Billboard, will feature her takes on standards like “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Baby,” and “Silent Night.” The title track is a knowingly silly love song. It’s not bad, but it’s nowhere near the standards of “Oi To The World,” the Vandals Christmas song that No Doubt covered 20 years ago. Below, listen to “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and, why not, watch the video for “Oi To The World.”

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is out 10/6 on Interscope. Honestly, who can fault Stefani for wanting this year to hurry up and end?