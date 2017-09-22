Stream Moses Sumney Aromanticism And Watch His “Lonely World” Video

After patiently honing his craft for a few years, the gifted Los Angeles singer-songwriter Moses Sumney has finally released his debut album, Aromanticism. It’s out today via Jagjaguwar, and you can read all about it in our feature interview with Sumney. The album sees Sumney exploring the merits of isolation through a visionary blend of folk, R&B, post-rock, jazz, and whatever else captures his imagination. The resulting series of slow-burn ballads and expansive musical landscapes is stunning to behold, and you can do that below. Additionally, to commemorate release day he’s shared director Allie Avital’s video for “Lonely World,” so find that below as well.

Aromanticism is out now on Jagjaguwar. Purchase it here.