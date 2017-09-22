Watch Ezra Koenig & Jaden Smith’s New Animated Netflix Series Neo Yokio

Ezra Koenig and Jaden Smith have been teasing their animated series Neo Yokio over the past few months and now it’s finally here. The series made its Netflix debut today, and every episode of the first season is now available to view. Neo Yokio takes place in a New York City of the future that vaguely resembles Tokyo, and Smith voices the protagonist. Steve Buscemi, Tavi Gevinson, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, Desus Nice, and more also star. Check out a trailer below and watch the whole series over at Netflix.