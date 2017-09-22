Yung Lean – “Hunting My Own Skin”

Earlier this month, Yung Lean released “Red Bottom Sky,” a moody sway of a track where the production was the main focal point, and it made it onto our best songs of the week list because of the atmosphere it was able to evoke. Today, the Swedish musician has announced that he’ll release a new album, Stranger, in a couple months, and he’s shared a new track called “Hunting My Own Skin.” It’s certainly more slight than “Red Bottom Sky,” but there is a woozy kind of youthful nostalgia that it captures well, which I guess if you’re listening to Yung Lean is what you’re looking for. Hear it below.

Stranger is out 11/10 via YEAR0001.