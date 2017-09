Oakland-based husband-and-wife duo the Saxophones put out their debut If You’re On The Water EP last year, and we highlighted a couple of tracks from it, including “New Tradition” and “Best Boy.” Today, they’ve shared a gentle twinkle of a new track called “Aloha,” which will be featured on a 7″ that also features a cover of Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks composition “Just You” on its flip side. Listen to “Aloha” below.

Aloha by The Saxophones

The “Aloha” 7″ is out 11/17. Pre-order it here.