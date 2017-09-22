Stream Starrah & Diplo’s Surprise Collaborative EP

Over the past few years, the rap and R&B songwriter Starrah has co-written a whole lot of huge hits, including Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Kevin Gates’ “2 Phones,” Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone,” and half of Calvis Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 album. A few weeks ago, she teamed up with superstar DJ Diplo for a new sing called “Swerve.” As it turns out, that was only the beginning. Starrah and Diplo recorded a full five-song collaborative EP that’s simply called Starrah x Diplo, and with no previous announcement, it’s out now. It’s a nice little collection of breezy, unforced, 808-heavy pop music, and you can stream it below.

Starrah x Diplo is out now on Mad Decent.