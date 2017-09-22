PINS – “Serve The Rich”

Two years ago, the tough and tuneful Manchester band PINS impressed us with their debut album Wild Nights. Earlier this year, they followed it up with their Bad Thing EP. And today, they’ve come out with a crunchy, steely-eyed new single “Serve The Rich.” The band recorded it with producer Jamie Hince, one half of the Kills, and it’s got some of that band’s forbidding throb. But it’s playful, too, and it’s a logical extension of what PINS have been doing for the past few years. Below, listen to “Serve The Rich” and read what the band has to say about it.

PINS write:

Jamie played us a reworked version of the demo and we were all blown away. I felt like he’d reached into my head and created the sound I’d been imagining. The track is about how sometimes we feel like we only exist to make money for other people, it’s a swizz. We are promised things by saviours, these people who have come to rescue us, but it’s not true. “Serve The Rich” was my opportunity to assert myself. I’m saying that we as PINS, musicians, women, Labour voters, and feminists, are here to save the kids, we’re here to save each other, we’re here to save ourselves.

The self-released “Serve The Rich” is out now.