Stream Florist If Blue Could Be Happiness

On Florist’s debut album, 2016’s The Birds Outside Sang, Emily Sprague explored feelings of unease and comfort during the process of recovery; its follow-up, If Blue Could Be Happiness, is less concerned with transformation and more caught up in finding beauty in intimate moments. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “What I Wanted To Hold,” “Glowing Brightly,” and “Understanding Light” — and today the entire album is streaming in full. It’s a tranquil, plaintive, and deeply affecting listen, and you can hear it below.

If Blue Could Be Happiness is out 9/29 via Double Double Whammy.