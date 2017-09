The ever-prolific Ty Segall has just unleashed a new song into the world. “Alta,” his first new music since July’s surprise charity EP Fried Shallots, is a wistfully melodic psych-rocker backed by the Freedom Band — Emmett Kelly on guitar, Mikal Cronin on bass, Charles Moothart on drums, and Ben Boye on bass — and recorded with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago. Listen here.