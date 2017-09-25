Chilly Gonzales Announces The Gonzervatory, An All-Expenses-Paid 8-Day Performance Workshop In Paris For 6 Contest Winners

Chilly Gonzales is a pianist and composer, but it appears that his real passion is teaching. He’s been . breaking down the compositional theory behind pop songs for years now, either in his Pop Music Masterclass video series, his Beats 1 show Music’s Cool, or on stage, and he’s just announced something called the Gonzervatory, an all-expenses-paid eight-day music performance workshop in Paris. Six musicians 18 and older will be chosen to go on the trip, during which they will receive one-on-one coaching sessions with Gonzales, attend afternoon masterclasses with special guests, and rehearse for a public graduation concert at Le Trianon.

“Growing up, I had a complex relationship with studying music,” Gonzales explains. “I wanted to be inspired and challenged, not ‘taught.’ Technical knowledge came quickly, but I struggled to express my feelings in a direct but playful way. I’ve seen so many trained musicians miss out on instinctive musical joy, while those who are self-­taught don’t know how to systematically improve their skills. Musicians shouldn’t have to choose between fun and knowledge, it’s a false choice. The Gonzervatory is a place for young musicians to find and strengthen their musical voice, to journey deeper into the emotions and science of their art.”

Find more information here. The link to apply doesn’t work quite yet but surely will soon, so start practicing! Applications close Friday 12/1 at 11:59PM GMT.