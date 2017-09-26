Watch Chance The Rapper Debut New Song “First World Problems” On Colbert

A new Chance The Rapper song is a big deal, and we got one last night. Chance was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, and he took the opportunity to debut an unreleased, as-yet-untitled new track with rising star Daniel Caesar, a bluesy and contemplative number that touches on living with newfound fame (“My daughter barely recognize me when I lose the hat”) before crashing into a gospel finale. This was the latest example of a long partnership between Colbert and Chance; Chance debuted “Angels” on Colbert a couple of years ago, and he rapped during Colbert’s opening monologue at the Emmys last week. On last night’s show, Chance didn’t just perform; he also sat down with Colbert to talk about how he will not be running for mayor of Chicago and his fundraising for Chicago public schools. Watch the performance and the interview below.

It would be nice if Chance would give that song a name and release it, but he can do what he wants.

UPDATE: And now it does have a title: “First World Problems.” We’ll see about that release.