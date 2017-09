Jimmy Kimmel Live! has become appointment viewing lately due to Kimmel’s nuanced monologues critiquing the Republicans’ proposed healthcare reform, and last night there was the added bonus of a Grizzly Bear performance. The band performed two songs from their recent Painted Ruins, doing the bouncy “Losing All Sense” during the broadcast and tacking on “Cut-Out” as a web extra. Check out footage of both songs below.

Painted Ruins is out now via RCA.