Grimes Shares ‘Faé’ Playlist With Tracks By Mitski, Tanya Tagaq, Taylor Swift

Any day that we hear from Grimes is a great day, and last night she provided us with a look at what she’s been listening to recently via a new Spotify playlist called “The Faé List.” (“Faé” is a new genre she made up to describe her music, as she explains in an Instagram post.) Here’s her description of the playlist:

Starting a Spotify playlist. K had an edible before writing this so … its gonna be meandering—————–—–• In any case — obvïs missing a lot of artists/ songs on here but I plan to rotate it semi regularly, and for now trying to stick to recent ish releases —————–—–• Description: songs i love.. tryin’ to stick to independent artists, not always possible tho, and gnerally artists who write or produce their own shit. Artists I feel a kinship towards in some capacity. its a good energy for gaming or drawing in particular —————–—–•———-•🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

Artists featured on the playlist include Mitski, Tanya Tagaq, Grouper, SZA, Now, Now, Kelela, and Cardi B. Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is also included on the list, and Grimes jumped into the Instagram comments to defend her selection of the track:

Here’s the playlist: