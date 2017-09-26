Bleached – “Turn To Rage” Video

Californian garage-punks Bleached released their Can You Deal? EP earlier this year, and they’ve just come out with a great video for “Turn To Rage,” one of its songs. Californian garage-punk and skateboarding go together like champagne and strawberries, so it’s fun to see a black-and-white clip where pro skaters Raney Beres, Noah Wilson, Rick Fabro, Ronnie Sandoval, and Robbie Russo do incredible things with their boards. Bleached also appear briefly in the video, and we get the requisite scenes of painful falls and altercations with security guards. Rye Beres and Nick Green directed it. The whole thing is a lot of fun, and you can watch it below.

The Can You Deal? EP is out now on Dead Oceans.