Watch A New Flying Lotus-Scored Blade Runner Short From Cowboy Bebop’s Shinichiro Watanabe

As part of the rollout for the new movie Blade Runner 2049, which takes place 30 years after the events of the original Blade Runner film, director Denis Villeneuve asked three fellow filmmakers to create vignettes that take place during the three-decade interim between 2019 and 2049. As Pitchfork points out, one of those short prequels, “Blade Runner Black Out 2022,” features original music by Flying Lotus. It’s an anime short from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe, and it also includes music from Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Kuedo. Stream it at Crunchyroll, or check out a preview clip below.

Blade Runner 2049 is in theaters 10/6.