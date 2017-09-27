Mauno – “Com” Video

Canadian indie rockers Mauno are teasing their upcoming sophomore album, Tuning, today with its second single, “Com,” and an accompanying video. It follows the record’s first single and video “Helah,” a disproportionately soothing precursor to today’s release.
Director Ali Seglins matches this new song’s spinning melody and modern medieval lyricism with an equally eccentric visual. The self-proclaimed “shapeshifters” smush their faces into clear glass, distorting their bodies into awkward and amusing forms that fidget with the beat, reducing their bodies to fleshy instruments. The lyrics’ fluctuating anxiety blends with the upbeat, frenetic rhythm, echoing the video’s playfulness and slight discomfort: “The restless hour, the restless noise. Calm. Calm, and rise a-feared.” Via email, frontman Nick Everett clarified the impetus for the video:
We made this video on my back porch in Halifax with the very talented photographer Ali Seglins. The idea came together when we saw an Instagram video of Scott’s nephews smushing their faces up against a piece of plastic or something. We realized that you could play your face like an instrument. To make the video, we fortified a piece of plexi and then had two people on each side of the glass playing someone’s face along to the track. Jeff Miller edited the video and made it look great.
Watch below.
Tour dates:
09/27 Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210
09/30 Paris, FR @ Espace B
10/04 London, UK @ The Islington
10/05 Coventry, UK @ The Tin
10/15 Utrecht, NL @ EKKO *
10/16 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *
10/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *
10/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade *
10/24 Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn *
10/25 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic *
10/26 Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates *
10/28 Vendome, FR @ Rockomotives Festival
10/29 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *
10/30 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes *
10/31 Gent, BE @ BIB *
11/07 Calgary, Alberta @ Nite Owl
11/08 Lethbridge, Alberta @ DIY Spot
11/09 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rec Room
11/10 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Vangelis
11/11 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Handsome Daughter
11/14 Windsor, Ontario @ Phog Lounge
11/15 Toronto, Ontario @ Smiling Buddha
11/16 London, Ontario @ Call the Office
11/17 TBD
11/18 Ottawa, Ontario @ Pressed Café
11/21 Quebec City, Québec @ Sous-sol du Cercle
11/22 Fredericton, New Brunswick @ The Capital
11/23 Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Seahorse
11/24 St. John, New Brunswick @ Pepper’s Pub
11/25 Sydney, Nova Scotia @ The Upstairs
12/16 Montreal, Québec @ Casa del Popolo
* w/ Chad VanGaalen
Tuning is out 10/13 via Tin Angel and Idee Fixe. Pre-order it here.