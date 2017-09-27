Mauno – “Com” Video

Canadian indie rockers Mauno are teasing their upcoming sophomore album, Tuning, today with its second single, “Com,” and an accompanying video. It follows the record’s first single and video “Helah,” a disproportionately soothing precursor to today’s release.

Director Ali Seglins matches this new song’s spinning melody and modern medieval lyricism with an equally eccentric visual. The self-proclaimed “shapeshifters” smush their faces into clear glass, distorting their bodies into awkward and amusing forms that fidget with the beat, reducing their bodies to fleshy instruments. The lyrics’ fluctuating anxiety blends with the upbeat, frenetic rhythm, echoing the video’s playfulness and slight discomfort: “The restless hour, the restless noise. Calm. Calm, and rise a-feared.” Via email, frontman Nick Everett clarified the impetus for the video:

We made this video on my back porch in Halifax with the very talented photographer Ali Seglins. The idea came together when we saw an Instagram video of Scott’s nephews smushing their faces up against a piece of plastic or something. We realized that you could play your face like an instrument. To make the video, we fortified a piece of plexi and then had two people on each side of the glass playing someone’s face along to the track. Jeff Miller edited the video and made it look great.

Watch below.

Tour dates:

09/27 Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210

09/30 Paris, FR @ Espace B

10/04 London, UK @ The Islington

10/05 Coventry, UK @ The Tin

10/15 Utrecht, NL @ EKKO *

10/16 Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *

10/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club *

10/21 Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade *

10/24 Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn *

10/25 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic *

10/26 Amiens, FR @ La Lune des Pirates *

10/28 Vendome, FR @ Rockomotives Festival

10/29 Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix *

10/30 Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes *

10/31 Gent, BE @ BIB *

11/07 Calgary, Alberta @ Nite Owl

11/08 Lethbridge, Alberta @ DIY Spot

11/09 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rec Room

11/10 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Vangelis

11/11 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Handsome Daughter

11/14 Windsor, Ontario @ Phog Lounge

11/15 Toronto, Ontario @ Smiling Buddha

11/16 London, Ontario @ Call the Office

11/17 TBD

11/18 Ottawa, Ontario @ Pressed Café

11/21 Quebec City, Québec @ Sous-sol du Cercle

11/22 Fredericton, New Brunswick @ The Capital

11/23 Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Seahorse

11/24 St. John, New Brunswick @ Pepper’s Pub

11/25 Sydney, Nova Scotia @ The Upstairs

12/16 Montreal, Québec @ Casa del Popolo

* w/ Chad VanGaalen

Tuning is out 10/13 via Tin Angel and Idee Fixe. Pre-order it here.