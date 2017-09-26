Bill MacKay & Ryley Walker – “Lonesome Traveler”

Last month, Chicago guitar virtuosos Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker announced that they had paired up for a second collaborative album after 2015’s Land Of Plenty turned out so well for them both. The new album is called SpiderBeetleBee, and they’ve already shared “I Heard Them Singing” from it; today, they’re debuting another one called “Lonesome Traveler” that comes attached with a visual depicting some starry endless railroad tracks. Listen to it below.

SpiderBeetleBee is out 10/20 via Drag City.