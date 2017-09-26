Young Dolph Shot In Los Angeles, Rushed To Hospital

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times in Hollywood and is being rushed to a local hospital, according to TMZ. The publication says that Dolph “suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.” No arrests have been made yet.

Back in February, Dolph was shot at 100 times in Charlotte before going on to perform that night. Black Youngsta and two other men were later arrested in conjunction with the shooting.

UPDATE: Yo Gotti has been named a person of interest in the LAPD’s investigation, TMZ reports. Dolph and Gotti have been feuding bitterly for a while now, and according to law enforcement, the rival Memphis rappers were both staying at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood when a disagreement broke out between their crews. Shots were reportedly fired, and witnesses say that Gotti was involved.