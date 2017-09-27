Watch The National Cover Talking Heads In London

Last night, as part of the tour behind their excellent new album Sleep Well Beast, the National played a show at London’s Eventim Apollo. And as part of their encore, they played a song they’ve never covered before: “Heaven,” the philosophical ballad from the Talking Heads’ 1979 album Fear Of Music. It’s a fairly faithful cover, all things considered, and the song turns out to be perfect for Matt Berninger’s gruffly conversational delivery. Below, watch fan-made footage of the National playing the song and, while you’re at it, check out David Byrne and Tina Weymouth playing a luminous version of it in the Talking Heads’ great 1984 concert documentary Stop Making Sense.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.