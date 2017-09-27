Adult Swim Mysteriously And Prematurely Ends Its Partnership With DOOM

The masked underground rap originator DOOM had been relatively quiet before this year, but that was all slated to change. Last month, Adult Swim announced that it would essentially release a new DOOM album, one track at a time. As part of The Missing Notebook Rhymes series, the network planned to share one new DOOM track a week for 15 weeks. The series made it seven weeks, and it included collaborations with fellow enigmas like Jay Electronica and Kool Keith. But now, seven weeks in, the series has ended, and all the music has been pulled from the internet.

Mass Appeal reports that The Missing Notebook Rhymes has disappeared from Adult Swim’s website. By way of explanation, Adult Swim offers only this:

Adult Swim is ending our relationship with DOOM, and thus, the remaining Missing Notebook Rhymes will unfortunately have to remain…missing. We are glad to have had the chance to provide the previous free tracks to our fans.

For a little while, the site that once hosted the project instead apparently showed a cryptic short story called “What I Remember Of The Crash,” but now it just redirects to the Adult Swim Music site.

We might never learn what happened between DOOM and Adult Swim, but DOOM’s never exactly been known for being easy to work with. In any case, he and Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn are supposedly planning to release the collaborative project WESTSIDEDOOM soon.