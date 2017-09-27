Liam Gallagher – “Greedy Soul”

Liam Gallagher is releasing his debut solo album, As You Were, next week. He’s shared a few tracks from it so far — “Wall Of Glass,” “Chinatown,” and “For What It’s Worth” — and today he’s released a fourth, “Greedy Soul,” which he’s been performing live all summer. Gallagher went on Later… With Jools Holland to perform the new song. Listen to the studio version and watch that performance video below.

Liam Gallagher finishing off Later…with Jools Holland with ‘Greedy Soul’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/4G3vnYzjbW — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) September 26, 2017