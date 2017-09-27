Nilüfer Yanya – “Baby Luv”

Young London songwriter Nilüfer Yanya has a few songs to her name so far, and her latest, “Baby Luv,” is enchanting in its plaintive simplicity. It’s built around a snaking guitar line that only billows up into something bigger once, towards the very end of the song when the tension is pushed to its absolute breaking point. Yanya’s phrasing is muddy but absolute; the two phrases that linger throughout — “Do you like pain?” and “Call me sometime” — are wanting and self-punishing, the sort of sticky resignation that comes with falling into a new love. Listen to it below.

“Baby Luv” is out now via Blue Flowers/ATO.