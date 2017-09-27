Pavement Considering 2019 Reunion, Nothing Concrete Yet

Pavement, one of the most beloved and influential bands in indie rock history, ended a decade-long hiatus to embark on a lengthy reunion tour in 2010. They’ve been back to their separate pursuits since then — although co-founders Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg did join forces for some Pavement songs at Kannberg’s 50th birthday party last year — but a new interview with Kannberg, aka Spiral Stairs, suggests the possibility of another reunion a couple years from now.

As indieheads points out, in an interview with the Italian podcast Radio Cittá Del Capo, Kannberg mentions there has been some chatter about getting the band back together in 2019 to mark Pavement’s 30th anniversary: “We haven’t really discussed it, but there has been some talk about our 30th anniversary in 2019 maybe doing some stuff, so stay tuned!” Hear the relevant portion of the interview around the 3-minute mark below.

Kannberg’s latest Spiral Stairs album Doris & The Daggers is out now on Domino. Read our tributes to Pavement’s Slanted And Enchanted and Wowee Zowee and our oral history of Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain.