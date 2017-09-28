Stream Wolf Parade Cry Cry Cry

Wolf Parade’s dual singer-songwriters Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner have lived many artistic lives in the seven-year gap since the band’s third album Expo 86. And although the pair continue to juggle a dizzying array of projects, they’ve finally reassembled their most famous creative outlet for a new LP called Cry Cry Cry. The Canadian indie rock legends will release that record next week, but you won’t even have to wait that long to hear it because as of today it’s streaming in full. So head over to NPR and find out how advance singles “Valley Boy” and “You’re Dreaming” fit into the rest of Wolf Parade’s fourth volume.

Cry Cry Cry is out 10/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.