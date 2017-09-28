Tinashe – “Light The Night Up”

We’re still waiting for the eternally promising pop-R&B star Tinashe to get a chance to follow up Aquarius, her great 2014 debut. Her sophomore LP Joyride has suffered delay after delay, and it doesn’t seem any closer to coming out. But now Tinashe has followed up “Flame,” the single she released in March, with a new track called “Light The Night Up.” As you might guess from the title, it’s a gleaming club track that sound much more like ’90s Euro-techno than it probably should. But if making an Aqua/Vengaboys pastiche helps her get an album out into the world, maybe it’s worth it? Listen below.

Personal message to Tinashe: Please get some new management.