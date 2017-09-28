Laura Jane Grace – “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton” (The Mountain Goats Cover)

Like a whole lot of people who write words for a living (including the guy who wrote the words that you are currently reading), the novelist Joseph Fink, the man behind the Welcome To Night Vale podcast, is a massive fan of the Mountain Goats. As previously reported, Fink has just launched a new podcast called I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats. On every episode of the show, Fink sits down with Mountain Goats mastermind John Darnielle to talk about one song from the man’s vast discography. They’re starting it out by going through the Mountain Goats’ 2002 album All Hail West Texas song-by-song, which means they’re starting things out by discussing “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton,” that album’s opener and one of the greatest songs that Darnielle has ever written.

On the episode, Fink and Darnielle spend the better part of an hour talking about the song, and The Fault In Our Stars author John Green also joins them to talk about the song. And on every episode of the podcast, an artist will cover the Mountain Goats song in question. On the first episode, that means Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace takes on “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton,” giving it a strident and fiery reading that recalls the old acoustic-guitar days of Against Me! Listen to it below.

<a href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/i-only-listen-to-the-mountain-goats" target="_blank">I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats by Laura Jane Grace</a>

And here’s the first episode of the podcast:

This is going to be a good one! You can buy that cover at Bandcamp.