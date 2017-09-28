Lindstrøm – “Tensions”

Next month, the Norwegian space-disco master Hans-Peter Lindstrøm will release It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, his first solo album in five years. We’ve already posted “Shinin,” his collaboration with the singer Grace Hall, and I’m excited for the world to hear “Bungl (Like A Ghost),” the track that Lindstrøm recorded with Jenny Hval. (It’s amazing, and you should be excited.) But today, Lindstrøm has shared one of the album’s solo instrumentals: A bright, catchy seven-minute track called “Tensions.” Check it out below.

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out 10/20 on Smalltown Supersound.