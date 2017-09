After a string of 7″‘s, San Francisco hardcore band Primal Rite are getting ready to release their debut album, which is called Dirge Of Escapism and is due out sometime early next year. Today they’ve shared an early taste of that LP, “Antivenom,” a crushing and ferocious blast that features guest vocals from Jeffrey Wang. Check it out below.

Antivenom by PRIMAL RITE

Dirge Of Escapism is out early next year via Revelation Records.