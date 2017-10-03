Strawberry Runners – “Dog Days” Video

Emi Night is the singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist at the core of Strawberry Runners. Today, she expands her already hefty skill set with her self-directed, self-edited video for “Dog Days” off Strawberry Runners’ upcoming EP In The Garden, In The Night. Night’s airy voice and personal narrative take you from fleeting summer days and a dip in the river to a call from her mother concerning the death of a family friend.

“Dog Days” is the third advance track from the imminent EP following last month’s “Garden Hose.” That one was a similarly toned folk-pop number, upbeat in rhythm and somber in subject matter, with Night’s tender vocals as the guiding force. “Dog Days” has a melancholic ease that complements the visual of Night frolicking through an idyllic field as she copes with strife. From the sometimes-shaky lo-fi camera to the cuts of Night’s adorable laugh, the video is fiercely authentic. “There ain’t nothin’ strong as a Kentucky woman,” she almost whispers along with a sweet shot of her standing by the river and waving. Cue the trumpets. This song and its video are guaranteed to give you chills. Watch below, and stick around for “Garden Hose” and another prior release, “Brother.”

In The Garden, In The Night is out 10/21 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.