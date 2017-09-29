No Warning – “Hell Realm” Video

Since reuniting in 2013, No Warning have played a bunch of shows and released a few singles, but the Toronto hardcore legends are returning for real in a couple of weeks with Torture Culture, their first album since 2004’s Suffer, Survive. We’ve heard its thundering lead single “In The City,” and now they’re back with a video for new song “Hell Realm.” The heavy groove is matched with apocalyptic imagery and lo-fi footage of the band rocking the fuck out courtesy of director Tristan CM. Watch below.

Tour dates:

09/29 Charlotte, NC @ Rabbit Hole

09/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/01 Tampa, FL @ Transitions

Torture Culture is out 10/13 via Bad Actors/Last Gang. Pre-order it here.