Little Dragon – “Peace Of Mind” (Feat. Faith Evans) Video

Earlier this year, the smoothed-out, idiosyncratic Swedish pop group Little Dragon released a very good album called Season High. Today, they’ve come out with a new song that isn’t on the album, one that teams them up with a couple of R&B heavyweights. The new song “Peace Of Mind” is a duet between Little Dragon singer Yukimi Nagano and ’90s legend Faith Evans, and soul-music mastermind Raphael Saadiq produced it. It’s a slick, lovely song, and it sounds just as much like ’90s R&B as it does like futuristic pop. In the song’s brand-new video, we see the band and Evans recording together in Saadiq’s studio. Check it out below.

On working with Evans, Nagano tells the Los Angeles Times, “It was kind of like a dream come true. I still can’t really get that it happened, and when I listen to the song I feel really honored to be on the same track as her.”