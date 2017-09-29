Watch Norah Jones Sing About How Ladies Don’t Poop

Jazz-pop superstar Norah Jones is always down to do a comedy bit, and in a new video, she really goes in hard, doing an entire music video for a song about how women don’t poop. (Their biology is different, see. Tiny fairies break down their food.) Jones recorded the video for PYPO, a new women’s comedy site from former Eastbound & Down executive producer Stephanie Laing. Laing directed the “Lady Secret” video, on which Jones teams up with her Day Breaks bandmate Sarah Oda and with Tarriona Tank Ball, leader of Tiny Desk Concert breakout stars Tank And The Bangas. Watch the video below.

You can read more about PYPO’s whole mission here.