Stream Protomartyr Relatives In Descent

Protomartyr have a new album out today called Relatives In Descent. It’s the Detroit-based band’s fourth full-length release in five years and their first for Domino Records. Relatives In Descent presents us with the same churning, dark post-punk Protomartyr have built their brand on, and we’ve already heard singles “A Private Understanding,” “My Children,” and “Don’t Go To Anacita.” Stream the LP in its entirety below and read our feature on the band here.

Relatives In Descent is out now via Domino.