Watch St. Vincent Join Fiona Apple At Trans-Pecos Festival

Fiona Apple performed at the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas yesterday, and St. Vincent decided to join her. They teamed up to play a few songs together, including “Pale September,” “First Taste,” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Changes Everything.” Watch below.
