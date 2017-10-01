Watch St. Vincent Join Fiona Apple At Trans-Pecos Festival

@Regranned from @littlemanatx – The rain came and flooded our little tent city of love @elcosmicomarfa but the show must go on. #fionaapple and the band put on an intense show and we we're treated with a guest appearance from @st_vincent. Epic weekend lots more to share but for now goodnight from a hotel in West Texas! – #regrann #transpecosfestival #transpecos2017

