Stream New Green Day Tribute Album Featuring Lomelda, Ratboys, Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, & More

Artists including Lomelda, Ratboys, Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher, Adult Mom, and Kevin Devine have teamed up for Earth Day: A Tribute to Green Day, a Green Day tribute album for charity. Per the project’s description on Bandcamp:

initially we had discussed donating the funds from this to an environmental org with a larger / more global focus, but today, october first 2017, the day “when september ends,” things are more urgent in a localized way than any of us could have anticipated when we started organizing this. the people of puerto rico are suffering at the intersection of environmental catastrophe and colonial subjugation and your donation here will help provide them desperately needed material support. we are asking $1 but encourage you to donate what you can. climate change is real and it’s coming for all of us, but it will continue to disproportionately affect economically oppressed groups, especially communities of color. environmental activism is a social justice issue. consider what you can do to help.

All proceeds will be donated to the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund; listen below.

<a href="http://okthanksbilliejoe.bandcamp.com/album/earth-day" target="_blank">Earth Day by thanku billiejoe</a>

Earth Day: A Tribute to Green Day is out now.