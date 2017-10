A few months ago, Lorde released Melodrama, one of 2017’s best albums. That album came four years after Pure Heroine, Lorde’s debut, so nobody really expected new music from her anytime soon. But maybe there’s a deluxe edition of Melodrama on the way, or maybe Lorde’s just sharing little pieces of outtakes with her Twitter followers. Last night on Twitter, Lorde posted a 19-second clip of an untitled track; check it out below.

Melodrama is out now on Republic/Lava.