Jason Aldean Issues Statement About Las Vegas Shooting

This morning America woke up to the news of yet another gun massacre, this time at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas strip. More than 50 people are dead and more than 200 are injured at the hands of a 64-year-old white man with an automatic weapon. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in the history of a country with far too many deadly shootings in its history.

Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage performing when the shooter began his attack. In the aftermath of the shooting, Aldean shared the following statement:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

The statement was accompanied with a graphic reading “Pray for Las Vegas.” Aldean’s Instagram post is below.