Next week, folksy and grounded Canadian trio the Rural Alberta Advantage will release The Wild, their new album. They’ve already shared the songs “White Lights” and “Beacon Hill,” and now they’ve also shared “Toughen Up,” a song that combines gleaming synths with driving acoustic guitars and craggy harmonies. Check it out below.

The Wild is out 10/13 on Saddle Creek in the US and Paper Bag elsewhere.