The Breeders – “Wait In The Car”

The Breeders are officially back! The band just debuted a new single called “Wait In The Car,” which will be included on a forthcoming limited edition 7″ series to be released released by 4AD. The first 7″ in the series of three will include a cover of Amon Düül II’s 1970 track “Archangel’s Thunderbird,” which the band recorded with Steve Albini, and it’ll be on sale at the Breeders’ forthcoming tour dates. Another 7″ out 10/27 will feature a cover of Devo’s “Gates Of Steel,” and the third 7″ will be out later this year and will include Kim Deal’s cover of Mike Nesmith’s “Joanne.”

No word yet on whether or not “Wait In The Car” will also be included on a forthcoming full-length release from the Breeders, though we know they’ve been working on the follow-up to 2008’s Mountain Battles for a while now. “Wait In The Car” is the kind of spunky and energizing song we’ve come to expect from this great band. It’s short, razor-sharp and funny. “I always struggle with the right word/ Meow meow meow meow meow,” Kim Deal sings. Listen below.

“Wait In The Car” is out now via 4AD.