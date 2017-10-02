Tom Petty Reportedly Pulled Off Life Support Following Cardiac Arrest

UPDATE: Tom Petty has been pronounced dead at 66. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the news to CBS. TMZ reports that when Petty arrived at the hospital following cardiac arrest, he had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support.

Tom Petty was taken to the hospital last night after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home, according to TMZ. He wasn’t breathing and was in full cardiac arrest, though emergency responders were able to find a pulse. He is now reportedly on life support at the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, though his current condition is unknown.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers just performed at the Hollywood Bowl last week, as part of their extensive 40th anniversary tour.