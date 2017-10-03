Melkbelly – “Off The Lot” Video

Chicago quartet Melkbelly, who we recently named a Band To Watch, are about to put out their debut full-length Nothing Valley. We’ve heard “Kid Kreative” and “Middle Of,” and now we’re getting “Off The Lot,” a breakneck song that veers from caustically melodic to noisy freakout in under two minutes and gives drummer James Wetzel a chance to really earn his keep. The video, also from Wetzel, matches that abrasive energy with trippy, colorful visuals. Watch below.

Nothing Valley is out 10/13 via Wax Nine, Sadie Dupuis’s new Carpark imprint.