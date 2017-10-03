Sharon Van Etten Announces Because I Was In Love Reissue

Sharon Van Etten’s 2009 debut album, Because I Was In Love, is getting a deluxe reissue next month. All of the songs on it have been remixed and remastered, and it’s gotten a new title to reflect the passing of time since it was released — (It Was) Because I Was In Love — and some new cover art, which you can see above. There are also two bonus tracks included with the reissue, “I’m Giving Up On You” and “You Didn’t Really Do That,” both of which were released on vinyl in 2010. Today, Van Etten is sharing the new version of the album’s opening song, “I Wish I Knew.” Listen to that below.

The (It Was) Because I Was In Love reissue is out 11/17 via Language Of Stone/SVE Productions.