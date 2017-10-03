Watch Videos From Tom Petty’s Final Concert

Before Tom Petty passed away late last night, he and the Heartbreakers played one last concert at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their 40th anniversary tour on the night of Sept. 25. The gig’s setlist was circulating yesterday, and it was basically hits from top to bottom, proof of Petty’s enduring quality as a songwriter through the decades:
Petty’s last setlist 😪 pic.twitter.com/qA3DsmRrMK
— Matt Wilkinson (@w1lko) October 2, 2017
Below, check out a collection of footage from throughout Petty’s final concert.